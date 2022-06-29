Following their victory in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors have ended four of the last eight seasons as champions.

But Draymond Green doesn’t think Golden State is done just yet.

In a live collaboration edition of the Draymond Green Show and The Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick, Green said that he’s “pretty certain” the Warriors will win three of the next four NBA championships

Green specifically credited Curry putting in additional time and energy in the weight room as a major reason for the Warriors renewed success during the 2021–22 season. With the 34-year-old sharpshooter making a commitment to improving his physicality, Golden State developed into a team that Green thinks can compete in the years to come.

“In 2019 was when Steph [Curry] really locked in on the weight room. So that’s where he kinda starts taking that bump and bumping it up a little bit,” Green explained. Although it didn’t show immediately, because in 2020 we were terrible and he broke his hand, you started to see in 2021… we were still terrible but Steph carried us to the play-in game.

“I think you started to see it then, that growth like, ‘Ah man, nobody can stop this dude now.’ And I think that really changed the complexity of our organization.”

While winning three of the next four titles might be a difficult task for the Warriors to pull off, Green isn’t wrong about the idea that the team can remain competitive so long as Curry continues to play at a high level. In his 13th NBA season, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made averaged 25.5 points and 6.3 assists per game on his way to his eight All-Star team selection and his first ever NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Curry himself claimed in the middle of the NBA Finals that he thinks the Warriors can be competitive in the years to come.

“We’ve talked about that. I’ve said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor,” he said. “Bring up the age thing, that’s something to talk about, but it doesn’t really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.”

So long as Curry continues to be the engine that powers the team, the Warriors will remain a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

