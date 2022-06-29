1. With the Red Sox fighting for a wild-card spot, every game matters. So when the team lost to the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday, many people put the blame on the team’s closer, Tanner Houck.

Houck did not blow a save in the 6–5 loss. Tyler Danish blew the save. But Danish was put in that position only because Houck wasn’t with the team because he’s unvaccinated and therefore not allowed to play in Canada. The only other unvaxxed Red Sox player who is missing the series in Toronto is outfielder Jarren Duran.

Back in April, Houck gave a very brief comment on not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, saying, “I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not. So, that’s all I really got to say on it.”

That personal choice ended up affecting Houck’s team, and Boston media members and Red Sox fans were none too pleased.

Canada’s vaccination policy was bound to cost a team at some point during the season. The Red Sox return to Toronto in late September for a three-game series. It will be interesting to see what Houck does between now and then. Especially since a postseason berth could be on the line.

2. Draymond Green joined a live edition of JJ Redick’s podcast and talked about how extra sweet it was to torment Celtics fans during the NBA Finals.

3. This is a great story about Mets pitcher Max Scherzer canceling a teammate’s debt over a dare.

4. It was another good day for Stephen A. Smith on social media Tuesday. After mixing it up with Kevin Durant a couple of days earlier, it was Kyrie Irving’s turn to give Smith even more relevancy by going at it with him.

5. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered last night, and the Angels lost to the White Sox 11–4. That should’ve led to a bunch of new “likes” to this great tweet.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

The SportsCenter host talks about the adrenaline rush of doing live postgame shows after the NBA Finals, his back-and-forth with Draymond Green about “new media” vs. media and Steph Curry’s likability. Van Pelt also shares his thoughts on LIV golf and explains the various issues that LIV faces as they try to get off the ground.

Other topics covered with Van Pelt include why sporting events need more singalongs, why betting baseball is bad, the best James Corden “Carpool Karaokes,” why it’s still taboo to admit you do something for money and much more.

Following the conversation with Van Pelt, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York, joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, the guys break talk about whether they could still work for a company they sued, à la Sage Steele, The Athletic’s “no politics” Twitter policy and the state of stand-up comedy.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date, June 29, 1988, one of the greatest comedies ever, Coming to America, was released in theaters. Here are all the iconic barbershop scenes from the film.

