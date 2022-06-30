Brady Quinn Presents Case for Notre Dame to Join Big Ten

As college football conferences have gobbled up unaffiliated major programs in recent decades, Notre Dame has stood firm as the lone remaining independent college football powerhouse.

But perhaps those days are waning, if a Fighting Irish legend is to be believed.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, a four-year starter for the Fighting Irish, weighed in on the situation in the wake of the bombshell news that USC and UCLA are poised to join the Big Ten. In a Twitter post, Quinn opined that the Big Ten's new coast-to-coast footprint removes a barrier to Notre Dame's potential inclusion in that conference.

Notre Dame makes perfect sense as a possible Big Ten member from a geographic standpoint, if that matters anymore. The Fighting Irish are longtime rivals with Michigan and Michigan State, and they annually play USC in a fierce intersectional rivalry.

The Irish are scheduled to play at Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State on Sept. 3 and are based within driving distance of Purdue and Northwestern.

There seems to be plenty of logic in the idea of Notre Dame combining forces with the Big Ten, and it seems to be a logical move forward in the eyes of Quinn.

