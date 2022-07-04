Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Takes Down Protestor During Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (Video)

Joey Chestnut overcame a crowded field and an injured right leg on Monday en route to his 15th career win at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. He also took down an unexpected obstacle mid-contest in the form of a stage-crashing protestor.

Shortly after downing his 17th dog, protestors stormed the platform dressed in Star Wars garb and holding signs reading “Expose Smithfield’s Death Star,” an apparent protest against pork producer Smithfield Foods. Chestnut was uninterested in being thrown off his stride. Rather than seek the help of event security, he handled the situation himself.

Chestnut put the protestor in a headlock and quickly threw him aside before carrying on with the hot dog eating procedures. He eventually finished the day with 63 hot dogs downed.

Chestnut has now won the annual frank fest for the seventh consecutive season and 15th time in the past 16, but this is the first time he’s had to deal with a stage intruder (and an injured leg). Let’s see what obstructions he’ll have to overcome in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Von Miller
NFL

Bills‘ Von Miller Intends to Play Until Eve of 40th Birthday

Buffalo pass-rusher hopes to evoke the longevity of superstars such as Tom Brady, Bruce Smith.

By Thomas Neumann
espn
NFL

Longtime NFL, Gambling Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82

The media personality known as “Hammering Hank” passed away at his Las Vegas home.

By Nick Selbe
joey chestnut
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Finishes 63 Hot Dogs to Win 15th Nathan’s Title

The 38-year-old pulled off yet another victory—this time while wearing a walking boot.

By Associated Press
nick-kyrgios-wimbledon
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Battles Shoulder Injury, Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

The Australian tallied 35 aces and beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

By Associated Press
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams dribbling the ball.
Soccer

Report: Leeds to Sign USMNT Star Tyler Adams From RB Leipzig

The 23-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder will link up with U.S. teammate Brendan Aaronson at Elland Road.

By Andrew Gastelum
drew lock
Extra Mustard

Drew Lock Responds to U.S. Open’s Viral Tweet About Him

The Seahawks quarterback became the unwitting target of the U.S. Open’s Twitter account over the weekend.

By Nick Selbe
Detail of a wet Wimbledon logo at the All England Lawn Tennis Club
Tennis

Wimbledon Appealing WTA Fine After Russian Player Ban

The All England Club faces a hefty fine from the WTA.

By Associated Press
JOEY CHESTNUT
Play
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Dealing With Injury Before Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut is seeking his 15th victory at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday.

By Michael Shapiro