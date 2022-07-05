Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Billboard Promotes ESPN Derek Jeter Documentary Near Fenway Park

Product placement can be an effective marketing tool for products of all stripes.

For instance, sales of Reese’s Pieces skyrocketed after the candy was featured in the blockbuster movie E.T. decades ago.

Now, in the sports world, an interesting spin on product placement is taking place in Boston. A billboard has been commissioned outside Fenway Park, the fabled home of the Red Sox for more than a century, featuring one of the team’s most notable nemeses of all time.

The signage depicts Yankees legend Derek Jeter while promoting the upcoming documentary series The Captain on ESPN. The seven-episode doc will debut July 18 on ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It's an interesting advertising strategy, considering that a wide segment of Boston fans vehemently rooted against Jeter during his playing career. Perhaps marketers intend to appeal to the softer side of those fans.

In case you’re wondering, Jeter played 283 career regular-season games against the Red Sox. The Hall of Fame shortstop batted .291 with 26 home runs and 138 RBIs in those games.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Mike Evans Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Before He Un-Retired

The Pro Bowl receiver revealed how the legendary QB informed him of his decision to return to the Buccaneers.

By Jelani Scott
Notre Dame Fighting Irish flag
College Football

Two Steps That Could Push Notre Dame to Join the Big Ten

The rapidly changing college football landscape could nudge Fighting Irish into a conference affiliation.

By Thomas Neumann
notre dame football
Play
College Football

Source: Notre Dame Has One Preference Amid Conference Realignment

The Irish remain independent in football, though the shifting landscape of conference realignment raises questions about the program’s future affiliation.

By Nick Selbe
Guaranteed Rate Field
MLB

White Sox Cancel Fireworks in Wake of Highland Park Shooting

The club released a statement that it will play Monday night, but will forgo the post-game fireworks celebration.

By Thomas Neumann
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
WNBA

Brittney Griner Appeals to President Biden Amid Detention in Russia

The WNBA star, who has been detained since February, wrote an emotional letter asking the president for help.

By Thomas Neumann
juan soto (1)
MLB

Juan Soto Avoids Damage to Calf After Undergoing MRI

The star outfielder had to leave Sunday’s game against the Marlins, and is considered day-to-day.

By Associated Press
Notre Dame players take field in South Bend for spring football practice.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Will Play the Realignment Waiting Game—Because They Can

Notre Dame has long had academic prestige, football and financial success and the autonomy of FBS independence, but will college sports’ instability affect that?

By Pat Forde
Von Miller
NFL

Bills' Von Miller Intends to Play Until Eve of 40th Birthday

Buffalo pass-rusher hopes to evoke the longevity of superstars such as Tom Brady, Bruce Smith.

By Thomas Neumann