Paul George Shows Off Wide Receiver Skills in Instagram Video

Clippers guard Paul George was limited to 31 games last season due to injury, but he seems to be feeling healthy now based on a recent Instagram post.

George posted a video of him running routes and catching passes on the football field this offseason, and he playfully alerted a trio of NFL quarterbacks to his availability to work out as a wide receiver.

“I got a good 3-4 weeks for y’all if y’all need 1,” George wrote. “We working on the routes but the hands are official!”

George tagged Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr on the post.

Check out George's receiving skills for yourself in the video below.

George, 32, averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last season for the Clippers. Anticipating a healthy George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are ranked among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship by oddsmakers.

