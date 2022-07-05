Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Paul George Shows Off Wide Receiver Skills in Instagram Video

Clippers guard Paul George was limited to 31 games last season due to injury, but he seems to be feeling healthy now based on a recent Instagram post.

George posted a video of him running routes and catching passes on the football field this offseason, and he playfully alerted a trio of NFL quarterbacks to his availability to work out as a wide receiver.

“I got a good 3-4 weeks for y’all if y’all need 1,” George wrote. “We working on the routes but the hands are official!”

George tagged Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr on the post.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Check out George's receiving skills for yourself in the video below.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

George, 32, averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last season for the Clippers. Anticipating a healthy George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are ranked among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship by oddsmakers.

More NBA Coverage:

• The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports
• Nets Eyeing Picks, ‘All-Star-Level Player’ for Durant, per Report
• Scotty Pippen Jr., Shareef O’Neal Score First Buckets As Lakers

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler

Breaking
FuboTV
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

YOU MAY LIKE

General overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo.
Play
College Football

UCLA Was in ‘Significant Debt’ Before Big Ten Move, AD Says

The school will earn more money each year from its new conference to help fund athletics at the school.

By Madison Williams
Oct 22, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Fan tailgate outside Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium prior to the game between New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. It is the final game at RFK Stadium.
More Sports

RFK Stadium on Fire, Several Fires in Below Grade Levels, per DC Fire

Smoke was seen coming out of the D.C. based venue on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
vanessa nygaard
Play
WNBA

Griner’s WNBA Coach: ‘If It Was LeBron, He’d Be Home, Right?’

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard is not pleased with how the star player’s detainment in Russia has been handled.

By Nick Selbe
Sierra Canyon junior Bronny James shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

The four-time NBA champion is seen standing and clapping for his son in the clip, too.

By Madison Williams
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Warriors during the second half of Game 3.
Play
Extra Mustard

Video of Grizzlies Star Morant Tipping His Waitress Goes Viral

The Memphis star brought a huge smile to one woman's face at a restaurant.

By Wilton Jackson
Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) walks to his car during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Play
Extra Mustard

Denny Hamlin Debuts New Paint Scheme for Atlanta Race

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing will not zip around Atlanta Motor Speedway in his typical FedEx orange and purple this weekend.

By Madeline Coleman
JANUARY 16: A detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet is seen during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
NFL

Cowboys Criticized Over Deal With Gun-Themed Coffee Company

Dallas announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee one day after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) walks off the field after striking out.
MLB

Bryce Harper Addresses Timetable for Return From Broken Thumb

The Phillies star said he “will be back at some point” this season, but isn’t sure when yet.

By Associated Press