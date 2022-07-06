Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren Already Has Multiple Nicknames

Also in Traina Thoughts: Ja Morant's memorable experience with server; Jim Harbaugh exercises in khakis; people at Wimbledon are feeling frisky and more.

1. If you've been on Twitter at all since Tuesday night, you've surely seen a slew of comments about Chet Holmgren’s debut in the NBA Summer League. The Thunder rookie scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked six shots.

Holmgren even caught the attention of Kevin Durant.

Naturally, everyone is overreacting and NBA fans have acted like Holmgren just won Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

However, this would be a good time to establish Holmgren's nickname. Two factors are playing into what Holmgren will be known as in the NBA. One, he's 7'1" and 190 pounds. Two, his teammate, Aleksej Pokusevski, is 7'1" and also 190 pounds.

Holmgren has said his already aware of the all the memes and funny names fans have given him and Pokusevski, such as this one.

The Gonzaga star is ready to embrace it all.

Here are some of the nicknames Holmgren should consider.

Is it going to be Slim Towers or Thin Towers for Holmgren and Pokusevski? I like the ring "Slim Towers" has, but If Holmgren just comes close to living up to the hype that's now surrounding he will be worthy of multiple nicknames.

2. The exchange between Grizzlies star Ja Mortant and a waitress, after Morant left her a $500 tip, is one of the best things I've seen in a while.

3. Jim Harbaugh likes to get his exercise in while on vacation, even if it means doing it in the hallway of his hotel while wearing khakis.

Harbaugh, as you'll see below, is really letting loose during this offseason.

4. The phrase "Get a room" seems to be applicable for people attending Wimbledon, based on this report.

5. ESPN dropped a trailer on Wednesday for an upcoming documentary on legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale.

6. The latest episode of my SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews.

The sideline reporter for Fox’s No. 1 NFL crew talks about the wild changes that took place this offseason with her longtime partners Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving Fox for ESPN, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen getting elevated to the No. 1 spot and the announcement that Tom Brady will join Fox once he retires from play.

Did ESPN ever approach Andrews about joining Buck and Aikman? How did Andrews find out Aikman was leaving for ESPN? Did she nudge Fox to go after Tom Brady after he retired?

Andrews also talks about why Derek Jeter is special to her, how Larry David used an incident at her wedding as a story line on Curb Your Enthusiasm and the controversy surrounding her postgame hug with Aaron Rodgers after the Packers’ Christmas Day win against the Browns.

Following the conversation with Andrews, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York, joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, the guys break talk about Clayton Kershaw’s comments about Freddie Freeman’s loyalty to the Braves, why Jimmy hates the Fourth of July, whether sports media figures should stick to sports and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I was off on Tuesday, so I wasn't able to mention the 33rd anniversary of Seinfeld's very first episode, which was then titled The Seinfeld Chronicles. Here is the show's very first scene.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

