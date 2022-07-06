Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield are not only both NFL quarterbacks who played at Oklahoma, but they’re close friends. So when the Panthers announced that they made a trade for the former Browns signal-caller, his friend just couldn’t contain himself.

“WORK OUT!” Murray said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Surely the Cardinals quarterback is thrilled that his friend gets a new start with a new team and it sounds like he’s ready to get some work in. The deal is still pending a physical, but it appears Mayfield’s chapter in Cleveland is finally closed.

The Browns got a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick for Mayfield and had to pay him $10.5 million this season while the Panthers will pay him about $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The quarterback trimmed roughly $3.5 million off of his base salary to make the deal happen.

Murray is also in the midst of his own offseason dilemma where he has been aggressively looking for a long-term extension but has yet to get one. The Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option in May and the move guaranteed him about $28 million in 2022. If the Cardinals don’t reach an agreement on an extension, Arizona could also franchise tag him for about $32 million.

When it’s all said and done, maybe Mayfield will be the one jumping on Twitter to chime in when Murray gets what he wants.

More NFL Coverage: