Baker Mayfield Traded to the Panthers
Kyler Murray Reacts to the Browns Trading Baker Mayfield

Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield are not only both NFL quarterbacks who played at Oklahoma, but they’re close friends. So when the Panthers announced that they made a trade for the former Browns signal-caller, his friend just couldn’t contain himself.

“WORK OUT!” Murray said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Surely the Cardinals quarterback is thrilled that his friend gets a new start with a new team and it sounds like he’s ready to get some work in. The deal is still pending a physical, but it appears Mayfield’s chapter in Cleveland is finally closed. 

The Browns got a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick for Mayfield and had to pay him $10.5 million this season while the Panthers will pay him about $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The quarterback trimmed roughly $3.5 million off of his base salary to make the deal happen. 

Murray is also in the midst of his own offseason dilemma where he has been aggressively looking for a long-term extension but has yet to get one. The Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option in May and the move guaranteed him about $28 million in 2022. If the Cardinals don’t reach an agreement on an extension, Arizona could also franchise tag him for about $32 million.

When it’s all said and done, maybe Mayfield will be the one jumping on Twitter to chime in when Murray gets what he wants. 

