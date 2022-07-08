Patrick Mahomes Adds Autograph to Chiefs Fan’s Impressive Tattoo

At this week’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Patrick Mahomes signed an autograph for a fan, but not just on a piece of paper.

The fan asked the Chiefs quarterback to sign his arm, specifically the part of his forearm that displayed a big tattoo of Mahomes. The tattoo shows the Super Bowl champion in his iconic yelling pose in his full Kansas City uniform. Mahomes signed his autograph right over the tattoo of him.

The quarterback quote tweeted the video of him signing the autograph on Thursday, and shared that the fan ended up having the autograph tattooed in the spot that he signed on. Talk about making it an even more impressive tattoo.

Mahomes is just one of many athletes competing at this week’s celebrity golf event. The 26-year-old is playing with his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and pop star Justin Timberlake. Mahomes’ “The Match” teammate, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is also competing at the event. Current NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are also playing.

Mahomes competed in the same tournament last year, finishing tied for 50th.

