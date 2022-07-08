Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes Adds Autograph to Chiefs Fan’s Impressive Tattoo

At this week’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Patrick Mahomes signed an autograph for a fan, but not just on a piece of paper.

The fan asked the Chiefs quarterback to sign his arm, specifically the part of his forearm that displayed a big tattoo of Mahomes. The tattoo shows the Super Bowl champion in his iconic yelling pose in his full Kansas City uniform. Mahomes signed his autograph right over the tattoo of him. 

The quarterback quote tweeted the video of him signing the autograph on Thursday, and shared that the fan ended up having the autograph tattooed in the spot that he signed on. Talk about making it an even more impressive tattoo.

Mahomes is just one of many athletes competing at this week’s celebrity golf event. The 26-year-old is playing with his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and pop star Justin Timberlake. Mahomes’ “The Match” teammate, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is also competing at the event. Current NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are also playing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Mahomes competed in the same tournament last year, finishing tied for 50th.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs 

Breaking
FuboTV
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 7, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Juraj Slafkovsky shakes hands with Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes after being selected as the number one overall pick to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre.
NHL

Canadiens Take Slafkovsky With No. 1 Pick in NHL Draft

The winger became first Slovakian to be taken with the first pick in the draft.

By Associated Press
espn
Play
Media

Report: ESPN Blocked FS1’s Attempt to Hire Woody for New Show

The sports network reportedly has no plans of losing the NFL analyst.

By Wilton Jackson
USA forward Alex Morgan (13) thanks fans after their game.
Extra Mustard

Alex Morgan Gifts Young USWNT Fan Signed Jersey After He Went Viral

In the fan’s viral video of him shouting the soccer star’s name, he was sporting a “Ted Lasso” shirt.

By Madison Williams
Closeup of Australia's Aron Baynes
Play
NBA

Report: Baynes Working Out for NBA Teams After Spinal Cord Injury

He last played for the Raptors in the 2020–21 NBA season.

By Wilton Jackson
Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 7, 2022
Formula1

F1’s Charles Leclerc Responds to Reports of Tension Within Ferrari

Ferrari opted to pit Carlos Sainz for soft tires during the safety car late in the British Grand Prix, leaving the Monegasque vulnerable on hard tires.

By Madeline Coleman
American actor James Caan arrives at the Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Summer 2016 TCA Press Tour.
College Football

James Caan, Legendary Actor and Former CFB QB, Has Died

The actor starred in various sports movies, most known for portraying Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at age 26, in the movie “Brian’s Song.”

By Madison Williams
Museums like the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton have rebounded with visitor numbers since the pandemic, while some other local attractions are still seeing lower attendance. Pro Football Hall Exterior
NFL

54 Semifinalists Named for Pro Football HOF’s 2023 Class

Ken Anderson, Mike Shanahan and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among the names being considered for induction.

By Associated Press
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Report: Snyder Offered to Testify for House Committee via Video

This comes after the Commanders owner was subpoenaed to speak to the committee after not appearing at the June 22 hearing.

By Madison Williams