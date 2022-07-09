When it comes to basketball, LeBron James has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats. But away from the hardwood, the Lakers star is a businessman, and appears to be one who spends his money wisely.

Even with 18-time All-Star recently becoming the first-ever billionaire active NBA player, James was sitting court side at the Lakers’ summer league opener against the Suns on Friday in Las Vegas with a plastic bag of his own snacks. Take a look.

It is no secret that concessions at sporting events, especially at the professional level, can be excessively high. But as a billionaire and a player who has a variety of investments and ranks as the second-highest paid athlete in the world behind soccer’s Lionel Messi, James decided to go for the economic option.

