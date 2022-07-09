Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Kevin Durant, Lamar Jackson and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Lamar Jackson and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James Brought His Own Snacks to Lakers’ Summer League Opener

When it comes to basketball, LeBron James has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats. But away from the hardwood, the Lakers star is a businessman, and appears to be one who spends his money wisely.

Even with 18-time All-Star recently becoming the first-ever billionaire active NBA player, James was sitting court side at the Lakers’ summer league opener against the Suns on Friday in Las Vegas with a plastic bag of his own snacks. Take a look.

It is no secret that concessions at sporting events, especially at the professional level, can be excessively high. But as a billionaire and a player who has a variety of investments and ranks as the second-highest paid athlete in the world behind soccer’s Lionel Messi, James decided to go for the economic option.

More Extra Mustard:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

July 08, 2022; Alabaster, AL, USA; Peter Woods, one of the nation s top defensive recruits, announced his intention to play for Clemson University during a ceremony at Thompson High School Friday.
Play
College Football

Peter Woods Explains Committing to Clemson Over Alabama

Woods was really intrigued by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

By Wilton Jackson
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic face off in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.
Tennis

Kyrgios’s Emotions Will Be Front and Center in Wimbledon Final

Can the Australian compose himself to win his first major? Or will the steadier, more experienced Novak Djokovic take control on Centre Court?

By Jon Wertheim
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling walks up the field during a match,
Soccer

Report: Man City Winger Raheem Sterling Set to Sign With Chelsea

The longtime City winger has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the London club.

By Daniel Chavkin
A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker.
College Football

ACC Insider: Three Biggest Challenges That Admins See for League

With the ongoing NCAA conference discussions, ACC administrators highlight what they think the current commissioner Jim Phillips needs to focus on.

By Madison Williams
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Play
WNBA

Quigley Wins Record Fourth Three-Point Contest

The three-time All-Star recorded a milestone in winning this year's event.

By Wilton Jackson
Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin F1 Team talks to the media during preparations of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.
Formula1

Why Vettel Faces Fine for Behavior in F1 Drivers’ Meeting

The relationship between the race directors and Formula One drivers has become strained, mainly because of inconsistent decision-making.

By Madeline Coleman
Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

DiVincenzo Shares What Curry Told Him After Joining Warriors

The former Kings guard had a good conversation the Warriors star before coming to Golden State.

By Wilton Jackson
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number seven overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA

Trail Blazers Announce Sharpe Has Small Tear in Shoulder

The guard left his first Summer League game with the injury.

By Daniel Chavkin