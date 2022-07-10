Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Addresses Twitter Drama With Draymond Green, Warriors

The NBA offseason is a time of free agency, trades and a whole lot of drama. Grizzlies star Ja Morant hasn’t been shy on Twitter since the season ended and on Sunday he addressed the back-and-forth he has been a part of with the Warriors

After the Warriors won the championship, Klay Thompson said he was motivated by a Jaren Jackson tweet from the regular season following a Memphis win over Golden State. Jackson wrote “strength in numbers,” and Thompson said that rubbed him the wrong way. The quote is a slogan the Warriors use. 

Morant responded to Thompson’s comments simply by saying “got a lot of real estate,” indicating he thought the Grizzlies were in the Warriors’ heads. During an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Morant addressed the apparent friction. 

“I just feel like if I won a championship I wouldn’t think about no other team or what somebody said months ago,” he said. “I’mma be celebrating that championship, I’mma be happy with my teammates. But as you see after they won the championship everything was Grizzlies playing “Whoop That Trick” on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that.

“I feel like when you win you can say anything, but I lost and I’mma still be Ja at the end of the day,” he continued. “Social media blew it up like is it a beef? Is it a rivalry? But no, like, those guys can tell you even after we lost in the series that I told them ‘It’s time for y’all to get another ring.’”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in six games in the second round on their way to the title, their fourth in eight years. After Morant’s initial tweet, Green tweeted, “We traded that real estate in Ja Morant the property value was higher in Boston.” 

When a fan suggested the Grizzlies and Warriors play on Christmas, Morant initially suggested it be in Memphis. However, Green said since the Warriors are the champions, they get to host. Morant seemed to agree.

“I’m coming to you then. Tell em book dat s--t I’m on yo block,” Morant responded

Despite the perceived hostility, there doesn’t seem to be any true animosity from Morant. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Djokovic Reaffirms COVID-19 Vaccine Stance After Wimbledon Win

The 35-year-old addressed where he stands on getting vaccinated ahead of next month’s U.S. Open.

By Jelani Scott
Kelsey Plum drives past Jewell Loyd during the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.
Play
WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game: Handing Out Grades for Every Player

Kelsey Plum tied a WNBA All-Star Game record with 30 points as she led Team Wilson past Team Stewart. Here’s how each player did.

By Ben Pickman
nikola jokic
Extra Mustard

Agent Shares Photo of Five-Year-Old Nikola Jokic in Nuggets Sweatshirt

It looks like the two-time MVP was always destined to wind up in Denver.

By Nick Selbe
Yordan Alvarez steps out of the batters box while batting for the Houston Astros.
MLB

Astros Place Yordan Álvarez on Injured List With Hand Inflammation

Houston's slugger will miss the rest of the first half with the injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions from the media after minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Lamar Jackson Says ‘I Need $’ Photos Not Directed at Ravens

The former MVP didn’t understand why such a fuss was made about his latest profile changes.

By Zach Koons
Charles Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Revives F1 Title Hopes: Three Takeaways From Austrian GP

After reliability issues and strategy snafus, the Ferrari driver found his way back to the podium.

By Madeline Coleman
draymond-green-warriors-owner-joe-lacob-jersey-game-5.jpg
MLB

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says He Has ‘Standing Offer’ to Buy A’s

The Golden State owner told the San Francisco Chronicle he thought he had a deal in place to purchase Oakland years ago.

By Thomas Neumann
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
WNBA

Brittney Griner Acknowledged as Honorary Starter at WNBA All-Star Game

The game in Chicago began with a special moment honoring the Mercury center.

By Jelani Scott