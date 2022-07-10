Ja Morant Says He’d ‘Cook’ Michael Jordan One-on-One

It’s one thing to be confident in the NBA, and then there’s Ja Morant. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Grizzlies star said that if he played in Michael Jordan’s era, the all-time great would’ve been no match for him.

“I wish I would’ve played in his generation, though,” Morant said on Jordan. “Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would’ve cooked him, too.

“Nobody got more confidence than 12,” he continued. “I’m never go and say nobody gon’ beat me in one-on-one or anything.”

Obviously, this is quite the proclamation since Jordan is widely considered to be the best basketball player to ever live. The six-time Finals MVP is a ten-time scoring champion and is one of the few guards to be named Defensive Player of the Year. He also was named regular-season MVP five times.

Jordan, who stood at 6'6", has a three-inch height advantage over Morant and made a living off playing one-on-one during his historic career. The 22-year-old will never get his shot against the legend, but he can dream.

