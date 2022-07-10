Skip to main content
Nick Kyrgios Steamed About Fan ‘Drunk Out of Her Mind’

Enigmatic tennis star Nick Kyrgios provided a moment of levity during his Wimbledon final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Although the 27-year-old Australian didn’t find much humor in the interruptions of a seemingly-intoxicated fan, his response was fairly awesome.

Kyrgios claimed a woman spectator was speaking to him during a point in the third set, and he wasn’t having any of it.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios appealed to the chair umpire. “Then she did it again, and it nearly cost me the game. Why’s she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind!”

The chair umpire then asked Kyrgios if he could specify which fan was distracting him.

“I know exactly which one it is,” Kyrgios said while pointing to the crowd. “It’s the one in the dress, the one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks, bro.”

You can listen to Kyrgios’s priceless description of the incident below.

It’s unclear whether the fan was ejected.

Djokovic ultimately won the match in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

