A Canadian Premier League match on Sunday produced one of the more bizarre moments in recent soccer history when an almost certain goal for Valour FC was shockingly denied by one of the club’s own players.

With the score still knotted at 0–0 in the 18th minute of a game against HFX Wanderers, Valour’s Alessandro Riggi managed to poke a centering ball past the Wanderers keeper. As the ball trickled toward the goal line, Valour forward William Akio came crashing in from the opposite side and accidentally cleared the ball out of danger, just inches before it crossed the threshold needed to give his team a 1–nil advantage.

Players from both sides looked on in disbelief as the referee tried to sort out the situation. Commentators offered up that the only explanation for Akio’s actions was that he was trying to make sure the ball found its way into the back of the net before accidentally pushing his finish wide.

Whatever the case was, the 23-year-old South Sudan international was able to avoid costing Valour points on Sunday. Teammate Moses Dyer found the back of the net late in the second half to give the club a 1–0 victory.

Although Akio will surely face scrutiny for his almost costly mistake for some time, Valour teammate Daryl Fordyce came out in support of the striker after the game, posting a clip of remarkable goal that Akio scored just last season.

“We all have good days & bad days!” Fordyce wrote on Twitter. “Let’s not forget about this piece of brilliance from an exceptional player. One of the hardest working and most genuine person I’ve ever played with!”

