Romeo Beckham is following in his father’s footsteps and proved just how similar his skillset is to the former midfield great in an MLS Next Pro match Sunday evening.

In the 84th minute of the game between Inter Miami II and Orlando City B, Romeo emulated David Beckham’s renowned free kick form to score his first MLS Next Pro goal. From well beyond the 18-yard box, the 19-year-old smashed the ball over the wall, bending it past the keeper and into the bottom left corner.

The goal gave Inter Miami II a 3–1 advantage, which the team held for the remainder of the game.

David Beckham, who holds the record for the most free kick goals in Premier League history with 18, took to social media after the game to celebrate his son’s milestone moment. He wrote on his Instagram story: “Well done mate so proud. First goal in a Miami shirt.”

Romeo responded: “Love you Dad, that was for you.”

Romeo joined the MLS club in 2021 and has been playing for the reserves ever since. David Beckham is a part-owner of the team, which began play in ’20.

