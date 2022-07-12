Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Derek Jeter Finally Addresses His Longtime ‘Gift Basket’ Rumor

In his 20 years as the face of the franchise, Derek Jeter returned the Yankees to baseball supremacy and was among the most famous people in New York. But with all that Big Apple attention came scrutiny, not the least of which was focused on the Yankees captain’s love life. On Tuesday, Jeter finally addressed one of the more saucy rumors that has followed him for the better part of the past decade.

Ahead of the release of an ESPN docuseries on his life and career called The Captain, Jeter cleared the air on the rumor that he would bestow upon his one-night stands a gift basket the morning after they spent the night at his apartment. That bit of gossip came from a 2011 story in the New York Post that claimed Jeter made a habit of “coldly sending them home alone with gift baskets of autographed memorabilia.”

Typically reticent to discuss his private life, Jeter finally acknowledged this particular tidbit, brushing it aside as nothing more than tabloid fodder.

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course,” Jeter said, per the Daily Beast. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f--- did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s---? And you believed it!”

For as much attention as the story received at the time, it’s interesting that Jeter waited until now to flatly deny the claim. He said fans have even mentioned it to him during chance encounters in public.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did,’” Jeter said. “And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f------ idiot!’ and the look on his face … like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’

“It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened.”

The first episode of the seven-part series The Captain will premiere on ESPN on July 18.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts from the field during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
NFL

Tyreek Hill Compares 2022 Dolphins to 2019 Chiefs

He says Miami’s current offense reminds him of the Super Bowl LIV-winning squad he was a part of.

By Joseph Salvador
Man United manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer

Ten Hag Sees Man United’s Potential in Preseason Rout of Liverpool

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4–0 in Bangkok as the clubs begin preseason preparation ahead of the new Premier League season.

By Associated Press
An ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown logo on the oculus scoreboard at SoFi Stadium
Play
Media

ESPN Announces No. 2 NFL Broadcasting Team for 2022 Season

The network will have its second crew handle three regular season games this fall.

By Zach Koons
Henry Ruggs as a Las Vegas Raider without a helmet.
NFL

Judge Rules Blood Alcohol Test Can Be Used in Ruggs Case

Results of the test will be allowed as evidence in the fatal DUI case against the former Raiders receiver.

By Thomas Neumann
jamarcus russell
Extra Mustard

JaMarcus Russell Has Message for Everyone Who Calls Him a ‘Bust’

The quarterback was infamously the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NFL draft, and he made his feelings on how that decision panned out very clear.

By Nick Selbe
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick (48) celebrates in victory lane after winning the Texas 250 NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team, 23XI Racing, Signs Tyler Reddick

The NBA legend’s racing squad had added another strong talent to its roster.

By Associated Press
Detailed view of a Texans logo on the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Extra Mustard

Texas Unveil New ‘Battle Red’ Helmet Set to Debut in November

Houston will first wear the new helmet in Week 9 during a Thursday night matchup.

By Joseph Salvador
Protesters sit on the road during Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de Francee, causing the race to halt.
More Sports

Protesters Block Road, Light Flares on Course at Tour de France

The race came to a temporary stop in the middle of Stage 10 on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons