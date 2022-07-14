Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Shares Honest Reaction to Bradley Beal’s New Contract

Wizards star Bradley Beal recently signed a five-year, $251 million extension to stay in Washington as he enters his 11th NBA season.

Beal’s extension is the second-largest in league history behind Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s $264 million extension he signed this year.

When asked about Beal’s big deal on a recent episode of the Washington Football Talk Podcast, NBA legend Charles Barkley gave a hilarious reaction to the massive contract.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Wow,” Barkley said. “Let me tell you something. My mom—I love my mom, she passed away a few years ago. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?! Just a couple more years!’”

Barkley played in the NBA from 1984 to 2000. In those 14 seasons, the forward earned a little over $40 million total, according to Spotrac. Beal’s extension is over six times the amount that Barkley earned in his entire career, so it makes sense why the former NBA star would feel like he missed out on the big bucks.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Will Sean Payton coach in 2022?
Play
NFL

Payton Could Draw Interest From Three Teams After 2022 Season, per Report

In January, Payton retired after 15 years as the Saints head coach.

By Wilton Jackson13 minutes ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups.
Extra Mustard

Zion Williamson’s Coach K T-Shirt Goes Viral at Summer League

The Pelicans forward showed up in a Duke shirt and hat on Wednesday night.

By Madison Williams39 minutes ago
Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau skates without a helmet before a game.
NHL

Report: Gaudreau To Sign Seven-Year Deal With Blue Jackets

The forward reportedly took less money to head east.

By Daniel Chavkin47 minutes ago
andrew benintendi
MLB

Benintendi Among 10 Unvaccinated Royals to Miss Series in Toronto

Kansas City will be without nearly half its active roster when it takes on the Blue Jays this weekend.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark talks with the media during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

The Big 12’s New Commissioner Knows the Score

Brett Yormark was brought in to do a much different job than his predecessor. The outsider’s ability to hit the ground running will determine if the Big 12 survives.

By Pat Forde2 hours ago
Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari wrestles an Iowa wrestler during a match.
College

Oklahoma State Wrestler Accused of Sexual Assault, No Longer on Team

AJ Ferrari, a 2021 national champion, was set to enter his junior year with the Cowboys.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) during the national anthem before the game against the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Soccer

Alex Morgan Calls Out Canada Soccer After Statement by Players

She showed her support for the Canadian women’s national team.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) advances from first base to score a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
Play
MLB

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Added to Home Run Derby Field

Seattle’s 21-year-old rookie outfielder has 15 home runs on the year.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago