Wizards star Bradley Beal recently signed a five-year, $251 million extension to stay in Washington as he enters his 11th NBA season.

Beal’s extension is the second-largest in league history behind Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s $264 million extension he signed this year.

When asked about Beal’s big deal on a recent episode of the Washington Football Talk Podcast, NBA legend Charles Barkley gave a hilarious reaction to the massive contract.

“Wow,” Barkley said. “Let me tell you something. My mom—I love my mom, she passed away a few years ago. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?! Just a couple more years!’”

Barkley played in the NBA from 1984 to 2000. In those 14 seasons, the forward earned a little over $40 million total, according to Spotrac. Beal’s extension is over six times the amount that Barkley earned in his entire career, so it makes sense why the former NBA star would feel like he missed out on the big bucks.

