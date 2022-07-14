During an interview with Variety for his cover story, Tom Brady was asked about his relationship with former President Donald Trump. The two were linked when reporters noticed and photographed a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker back in 2015 while he was with the Patriots and Trump was running for office.

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady told Variety. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t.

“I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye,” Brady continued. “I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Trump has been widely criticized for a variety of reasons and Brady was the subject of scrutiny when it was believed that he supported him during his campaign. During a September 2016 press conference, Brady was asked if he supported Trump after the then-President-elect boasted about having the quarterback’s support, to which Brady responded, “I talked to my wife; she said I can’t talk about politics anymore. So I think that’s a good decision made for our family.”

The Buccaneers signal-caller also cleared the air that he and Trump haven’t played golf together for a long time.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady told Variety. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Finally, Brady was asked if he was still involved with Trump but he said, “No. I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

