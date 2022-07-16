JJ Watt Roasts New Action Figure of Him as ‘Sad Carson Wentz’

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has been one of the most iconic figures in the NFL for the last decade. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time First-Team All-Pro, the 33-year-old has become a household name and is fairly recognizable to those that follow the NFL.

That’s what made the latest action figure depiction of Watt truly shocking.

The star defensive end took to Twitter earlier this week to respond to a user who had posted a picture of a JJ Watt figurine from Funko, a popular collectibles company. The Cardinals veteran disagreed heavily with his likeness, saying it seemed to more resemble a “sad Carson Wentz.”

Watt didn’t seem to make the comment to take a shot at the new Commanders quarterback, but because he genuinely thought he could see Wentz’s face in the figure. And he certainly has a point.

The two players have actually been briefly intertwined in the past, with Wentz quoting Watt shortly after he went to the Eagles with the No. 2 in the 2015 NFL draft. The former North Dakota State quarterback took to Twitter after leading the Bison to an FCS championship to share some wisdom he learned from the star NFL defensive end.

With the two players now crossing paths in an unexpected manner, it’s possible that Watt and Wentz could get together to swap advice once again before the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

More Extra Mustard:

All Cardinals: Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Reacts to Carolina Panthers Trading for Baker Mayfield