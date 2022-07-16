Skip to main content
LeBron James to Play in Drew League for First Time Since 2011, per Report

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the first time in over a decade, LeBron James is poised to make his highly awaited return to the Drew League. 

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James is expected to play in the annual Pro-Am showcase in Los Angeles on Saturday for the first time since 2011.

To build the anticipation even further, it seems as though James will be linking up with another current NBA star when he takes the court this weekend. Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan hinted that The King will be joining his squad, the MMV Cheaters, for a 1:45 p.m. PT game.

The Drew League was established in 1973, but James and a host of other high-profile players from around the NBA took their talents to the popular showcase during the NBA lockout in 2011.  Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and James Harden were among those who played in the league to stay in shape that year. 

Unsurprisingly, James was dominant in his Drew League debut, racking up 33 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

In addition to the highlight reel moments that are surely to come out of Saturday’s game, James’s return to the Drew League is a positive sign about his health ahead of the 2022–23 season. The 19-year veteran dealt with various injuries during the 2021–22 campaign, which limited him to just 56 games. 

Although James didn’t play a full slate, he was still masterful last year, averaging over 30 points per game for just the third time in his career. He was one of the very few bright spots on a Lakers team that went 33–49 and failed to make the playoffs. 

However, James remains optimistic about continuing to compete for titles in Los Angeles as soon as next season. Saturday’s Drew League appearance will give fans a glimpse at how the 37-year-old looks as he prepares to chase his fifth championship ring.

