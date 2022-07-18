Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
LeBron James, Joel Embiid and AJ Dillon on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Joel Embiid and AJ Dillon on Today's SI Feed

Cavaliers Unveil Trio of New Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

After re-introducing their fans to the popular wine and gold color scheme earlier this summer, the Cavaliers have unveiled a trio of new uniforms in honor of their refreshed brand identity.

Cleveland announced in a press release Monday that the franchise will don new Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) core uniforms beginning with the upcoming 2022–23 season. Designed by Cavaliers creative director and famed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham in conjunction with Nike, the minimalist look is meant to “reflect today’s Cavs, a young and talented team defining a new era for the franchise,” per the release.

Monday’s news marks the first major rebrand the club has invoked since 2010, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” Arsham said. “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

All three uniforms were “uniquely designed with seamless, monochromatic layering around the collar, arms, shorts and waistbands,” and will feature a gold patch on the back center collar with the number “1” placed inside an outline of the Larry O’Brien trophy–a customary addition to the jerseys of all NBA teams that have won a league championship. Each uniform also will sport the logo of new jersey patch sponsor Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While both the white and red uniforms offer sleek designs accented throughout with wine and gold, the most intriguing scheme comes from the black Jordan-branded Statement unis which were inspired by the black sleeved uniforms the Cavs wore during their historic title-winning run in the 2015-16 campaign. Cleveland, led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, wore the look throughout that season, including in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

With new uniforms symbolizing the franchise’s focus on the future, the timing of the refreshed look comes at an exciting time for the Cavaliers after recording their first winning season since LeBron departed for the Lakers in 2018.

Cleveland missed the postseason but finished the 2021–22 season with a 44–39 record behind the standout play of first-time All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and rookie standout Evan Mobley. During the draft in June, the club selected Kansas star Ochai Agbaji 14th overall and USC product Isaiah Mobley, Evan’s older brother, at No. 49. 

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover:  What’s the Blueprint For Turning This Into a Rugby Country? Depends Who You Ask.

Breaking
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

YOU MAY LIKE

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Cubs Nico Hoerner while trying to turn double play
MLB

MLB Players Give Their Best All-Star Competition Ideas

MLB’s All-Star Week should have more player competitions than just the Home Run Derby. Here’s how some All-Stars would beef up the festivities.

By Nick Selbe3 minutes ago
Lakers forward LeBron James (6) guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch game action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers’ Big Three Commit to Each Other on Phone Call

James, Davis and Westbrook all reportedly got on a group call during the Summer League to commit to making it work in Los Angeles.

By Joseph Salvador30 minutes ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin walks to the podium prior to speaking to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Signs a Fan’s Mustard Bottle at SEC Media Days

The man was wearing an LSU hat but said he was a fan of the Rebels coach.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poses for photographs with bench coach Dave Jauss and the winners trophy following his victory in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Play
MLB

The Key to Pete Alonso’s Derby Dominance Is a Nationals Employee

David Jauss is the only one the Polar Bear wanted to pitch to him as he goes for his third straight Home Run Derby win.

By Stephanie Apstein1 hour ago
Baker Mayfield throwing a pass; Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp; Orlando Brown Jr. in ready position for a snap
Play
NFL

Panthers Added Top Players While Not Overspending on QB

Using the draft value chart, Carolina hasn’t overspent to fix the most important position. Plus, why we shouldn't expect a Deshaun Watson settlement and why there were no franchise tag deals.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Defensive Tackle Bobby Brown practicing with the Rams.
Play
NFL

Reports: Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

He won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Mark McGwire
Play
MLB

Mark McGwire’s Son Drafted by Former Team’s Archrival

Mason McGwire was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) reacts in the second half of a game against the Chargers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ex-Patriots Star Asante Samuel Picks Between Brady, Belichick

The former cornerback won two Super Bowls during the early part of New England’s dynasty.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago