Cavaliers Unveil Trio of New Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

After re-introducing their fans to the popular wine and gold color scheme earlier this summer, the Cavaliers have unveiled a trio of new uniforms in honor of their refreshed brand identity.

Cleveland announced in a press release Monday that the franchise will don new Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) core uniforms beginning with the upcoming 2022–23 season. Designed by Cavaliers creative director and famed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham in conjunction with Nike, the minimalist look is meant to “reflect today’s Cavs, a young and talented team defining a new era for the franchise,” per the release.

Monday’s news marks the first major rebrand the club has invoked since 2010, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” Arsham said. “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

All three uniforms were “uniquely designed with seamless, monochromatic layering around the collar, arms, shorts and waistbands,” and will feature a gold patch on the back center collar with the number “1” placed inside an outline of the Larry O’Brien trophy–a customary addition to the jerseys of all NBA teams that have won a league championship. Each uniform also will sport the logo of new jersey patch sponsor Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

While both the white and red uniforms offer sleek designs accented throughout with wine and gold, the most intriguing scheme comes from the black Jordan-branded Statement unis which were inspired by the black sleeved uniforms the Cavs wore during their historic title-winning run in the 2015-16 campaign. Cleveland, led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, wore the look throughout that season, including in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

With new uniforms symbolizing the franchise’s focus on the future, the timing of the refreshed look comes at an exciting time for the Cavaliers after recording their first winning season since LeBron departed for the Lakers in 2018.

Cleveland missed the postseason but finished the 2021–22 season with a 44–39 record behind the standout play of first-time All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and rookie standout Evan Mobley. During the draft in June, the club selected Kansas star Ochai Agbaji 14th overall and USC product Isaiah Mobley, Evan’s older brother, at No. 49.

