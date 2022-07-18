Skip to main content
Tom Brady Has Hilarious Reaction to Ja’Marr Chase’s Take on His Madden Rating

Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase clearly didn’t care for his Madden NFL 23 rating of 87. Chase, who had one of the best rookie receiving seasons in NFL history, said “I’m going to keep working . Extra motivation,” on Twitter and Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction. 

“Don’t sweat it man,” Brady said in a tweet. “Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year.”

Funnily enough, he’s absolutely right. One fan proved it when they tweeted a screenshot of Brady on the roster in an older iteration of the game. Or, more specifically, they tweeted a screenshot of QB No. 12. Brady’s actual name wasn’t listed on the roster and he was just listed by his jersey number. His ratings were also embarrassingly low. 

“41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean,” Brady said. 

Chase caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards in 2021, just 18 yards short of the rookie receiving record set by Bill Groman in 1960. His 87 rating puts him tied at the No. 18 spot among wideouts in the popular game.

All things considered, at least he got his name in there. 

