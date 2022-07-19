NFL Fans Are Not Happy With T.J. Watt’s Madden Rating

T.J. Watt has constantly reminded NFL offenses that he is a force in the Steelers defense. In the 2021 season, Watt was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and tied the league’s single-season sack record (22.5) despite missing two games.

Even with those extraordinary accolades, when EA Sports released the ratings for the top 10 edge rushers in Madden NFL 23, Watt was No. 2 behind Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who joined the 99 Club with his rating.

In turn, NFL fans were not happy.

“Myles Garrett is a 99 but TJ Watt is a 96. This is why Madden sucks,” the SteelersNation tweeted.

Other fans jokingly said that Watt’s rating should be above 100 if it were possible. With Watt’s incredible production through five seasons, it is hard to make a case against the four-time Pro Bowler not being No. 1 on the list.

Take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter to the rating news:

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers.