Mic’d Up MLB All-Stars Produce Some Iconic Moments

It wouldn’t be the MLB All-Star Game without iconic mic’d up moments.

During Tuesday night’s game, the Fox broadcast of Joe Davis and John Smoltz talked with various players on the field while they were in the middle of playing or waiting in the dugout.

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was mic’d up while he was on the mound during the second inning. Davis and the Fox broadcast booth held an entire conversation with the pitcher in between pitches.

Manoah ended the second inning by striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. The broadcast caught his celebration as he cheered into his microphone.

“Right down the middle, but we’ll take it!” Manoah said. “Three punchies! Let’s go!”

The broadcast mixed it up in the top of the third inning by having Braves pitcher Max Fried and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole talk to each other while they sat in their respective dugouts.

Cole asked Fried if he has a home run, to which the 28-year-old admitted that he has none, but he does have one walk-off hit. Cole said he has three home runs in his career, but he doesn’t like watching the replays of him running the bases.

In the bottom of the third, Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were asked how they interact with each other in a normal game as teammates in outfield.

“We’re playing charades the whole time,” Stanton said. “We ain’t playing ‘rock, paper scissors,’ we’re trying to see what the pitcher’s gonna throw, and making fun of each other. Trying to keep it light out there.”

As the game of baseball continues to evolve, MLB is certainly getting things right with its All-Star Game.

