Texas Tech football travels to Fort Worth to face TCU this fall in another rivalry game on Nov. 5, 2022.

And, in true college football petty fashion, TCU will not allow Texas Tech fans to buy tickets to the game unless they buy a multi-game package.

TCU’s athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed this when replying to a fan on Twitter recently. The Texas Tech fan tagged Donati along with TCU Athletics to ask why that game specifically didn’t sell single game tickets since every other home game next season does.

Donati replied saying “Quite aware thanks. Expect it for hoops tickets too.”

The Horned Frogs are taking the rivalry to the next level this year then. As the athletic director says, Texas Tech fans can expect to not be able to purchase single game tickets for their basketball matchup this winter, too.

This decision affects around 50,000 Texas Tech alumni in the Fort Worth area, according to Front Office Sports, and any other Red Raiders fans who want to travel to TCU to support their team.

The schools have played each other every year since 2012, and they’ve faced each other 64 times total since 1926. Since ’12, the schools alternate who hosts the game. Texas Tech leads the overall series 32–29–3, but TCU has won the last three meetings.

