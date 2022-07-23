Jaylen Brown has taken his offseason workouts to a new level.

On Saturday, the Celtics wing posted a video of him underwater doing backflips, leaps and lunges while using a pair of weights. Take a look.

Brown may be looking for some extra juice heading into next year after his Celtics lost to the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals in June.

In that series, Brown averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the series-clinching Game 6 loss, Brown finished with 34 points, the most by a Celtics player in the Finals since Paul Pierce’s 38 points in a loss to the Lakers in 2008.

Boston earned a trip to the NBA Finals last season for the first time since 2010. When the season came to an end after losing to the Warriors in the Finals, Brown remained positive, saying the franchise’s future was bright.

With his unique summer workouts, Brown can only hope that it will pay off when 2022-23 season rolls around in a few months.

More NBA Coverage: