Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Says 2017 Warriors Would Beat 1998 Bulls

In recent weeks, the Warriors’ 2017 squad that featured Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has been debated as a team that could beat another all-time great team, the 2001 Lakers. Green decided to take it a step further Monday as he said his 2017 squad would beat the 1998 Bulls and dominate the 1998 Jazz.

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals…I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brans of basketball,” Green said in a tweet. “And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s.”

At the time, the Bulls squad led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, were capping off their third NBA title in a row by beating the Jazz in six games. That Utah squad featured John Stockton and Karl Malone, two eventual first-ballot Hall of Famers. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2017 Warriors handily beat the Cavaliers to win the NBA championship in just five games. They did it again in 2018 except they swept LeBron James’s squad. That Golden State team is widely regarded as one of the most stacked rosters in NBA history. 

After winning his fourth NBA title this past season, Green has been everywhere with his takes and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
More Sports

Jocelyn Monroe Wants to Make Your Dreams Come True

The innovative executive for Creative Artist Agency is using her global expertise to build a diversity pipeline for future leaders.

By Bryna Jean-Marie12 minutes ago
bronny james
Basketball

Report: Bronny James, Sierra Canyon to Go Overseas for ESPN Games

LeBron James’s son is headed to Europe with his high school team for a pair of games next month.

By Thomas Neumann24 minutes ago
Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

NBA Predictions: Where Will Superstars Land Before Season?

Forecasting the futures of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

By SI Staff39 minutes ago
Taty Castellanos controlling the ball during a NYCFC match.
Soccer

NYCFC Loans MLS Golden Boot Winner Taty Castellanos to Girona

The 23-year-old forward led the MLS in scoring last year with 19 goals during the regular season.

By Associated Press52 minutes ago
AJ Dillon celebrates scoring his first of two rushing touchdowns with a Lambeau leap.
NFL

AJ Dillon Explains Viral Moment With Police Officer at Lambeau Field

The Packers running back was stopped by a police officer during a Manchester United exhibition match.

By Joseph Salvador53 minutes ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts to a play during a game.
NFL

Anonymous NFL Coach’s Lamar Jackson Comment is Going Viral

The Ravens quarterback was criticized for his play by an anonymous defensive coordinator.

By Mike McDaniel56 minutes ago
Ravens Mark Andrews
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Mark Andrews

The tight end should again be Ravens’ top target, but matching last season’s incredible numbers will be tough.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Ronaldo to Hold Talks With Man United Over Future

The 37-year-old forward missed the club’s preseason tour due to personal reasons and has been linked with a summer transfer.

By Andrew Gastelum1 hour ago