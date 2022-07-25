In recent weeks, the Warriors’ 2017 squad that featured Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has been debated as a team that could beat another all-time great team, the 2001 Lakers. Green decided to take it a step further Monday as he said his 2017 squad would beat the 1998 Bulls and dominate the 1998 Jazz.

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals…I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brans of basketball,” Green said in a tweet. “And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s.”

At the time, the Bulls squad led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, were capping off their third NBA title in a row by beating the Jazz in six games. That Utah squad featured John Stockton and Karl Malone, two eventual first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The 2017 Warriors handily beat the Cavaliers to win the NBA championship in just five games. They did it again in 2018 except they swept LeBron James’s squad. That Golden State team is widely regarded as one of the most stacked rosters in NBA history.

After winning his fourth NBA title this past season, Green has been everywhere with his takes and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon.

More NBA Coverage: