Kyler Murray ‘Homework’ Clause in His Contract Leads to Memes, Mocking, Amazement

1. We need to thank the Cardinals for giving us a gift.

This is a slow time for content, especially NFL content, but on Monday, we were treated to one of the more surreal stories of the summer.

News broke that as part of Kyler Murray’s new five-year, $230 million contract, with $160 million guaranteed, the quarterback has to do homework. With no distractions.

Murray has to spend four hours each week studying film and can’t have a TV on in the background or play video games while doing his homework.

The layers of absurdity in this story are deep. First, let’s start with the precise wording of the wacky clause:

“Independent Study” means Player studies the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game, including without limitation any such material provided via an iPad or other electronic device. Time spent in mandatory meeting shall not constitute Independent Study.

Player shall receive no credit for Independent Study for any period during which Player does not personally study that provided material in good faith. For the avoidance of doubt, Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or other electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract from his attention (for example watching television playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.

Murray probably did himself no favors by saying publicly that he doesn’t watch film.

Murray is also known for being a huge video game guy, so his appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated last year is now fodder thanks to the contract clause.

There’s also the issue of this clause getting leaked to the media Monday. Did Murray’s team want the information out there to make the Cardinals look bad for treating him like a child? Or did the Cardinals want the clause known to the public to put even more pressure on Murray to start studying?

Both theories are absurd because the Cardinals just gave Murray $230 million, so you’d think both sides would want to keep the other happy.

But enough serious analysis. Let’s get to the good stuff. Once the news broke on social media that Murray, a 25-year-old man making $230 million, will now have to do homework, the memes started rolling in and they did not disappoint.

And there were jokes.

2. Aaron Rodgers paid tribute to Con Air’s Cameron Poe when he showed up to Packers camp Tuesday.

3. It appears we may have yet another bizarre incident involving Adam Schefter. The ESPN insider’s initial tweet about wide receiver Danny Amendola retiring looked like this:

It seems Schefter, who famously referred to the subject of a story as “Mr. Editor,” may have been trying to clear the tweet with someone. He then deleted the tweet and deleted the word “Work?” and reposted it.

4. Tom Brady’s social media team continues to churn out content we’d never expect to see from the GOAT.

5. Roman Reigns’s special counsel Paul Heyman showed again last night why he’s the best ever on the mike. During a live promo on Monday Night Raw from New York’s Madison Square Garden, Heyman’s microphone went out. That led to Heyman mocking New Jersey and making a sly joke about Vince McMahon’s recent departure from the company.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a fun conversation with the always entertaining Peter Schrager.

Topics covered include the changes to the Good Morning Football cast, inside stories from Sean McVay’s recent wedding, Zach Wilson’s recent turn in the spotlight, which current NFL players would make good broadcasters, the death of comedy in movies, Succession and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: RIP, Paul Sorvino. What a performance he gave in Goodfellas. Nobody has ever looked at garlic the same way after seeing the way Paulie sliced it up.

