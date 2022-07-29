Skip to main content
Watch: Top 100 Wide Receiver Recruit Commits to Florida in Interesting Way

Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect Aidan Mizell announced his commitment on Friday afternoon by bringing in two live alligators. Thankfully for the crowd and Mizell, they were young alligators.

You can probably guess what school he committed to based on that fact: the University of Florida. It was definitely a commitment to remember. 

The crowd at Boone High School in Orlando cheered for the upcoming high school senior as he sported a Florida shirt, too. He later posed with an alligator.

As the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 13 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Mizell received offers from over 30 schools. Ultimately, he chose to stay in his home state and represent the Gators.

The four-star recruit becomes the 14th hard commit for the ‘23 Gators. With Mizell’s ranking, Florida jumped to the 14th ranked recruitment team, according to 247 Sports.

Mizell considered Alabama and Tennessee as top options for his collegiate career. Those two schools’ logos were shown on a poster at his announcement celebration.

