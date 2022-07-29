Connecticut Governor Declares Today ‘Sue Bird Day’ in State

Before Sue Bird began her decorated WNBA career with the Storm, one that includes four WNBA titles, five Olympic gold medals with Team USA and an abundance of memories, the 13-time All-Star was a talented point guard at UConn.

As Bird savors the moments in the Storm’s final eight games of the 2022 season, her retirement tour made a stop in Uncasville, Conn., as the Storm faced the Sun in a battle for third place in the WNBA standings. Ahead of Bird’s final regular-season game in the state, Connecticut governor Ned Lamont declared that July 28 was Sue Bird Day, referring to her a “trailblazer” who has “elevated the sport of basketball.”

Before Thursday’s game, the Sun also gave Bird a bottle of wine commemorating the year she was drafted (2002) in a special ceremony. In June, in addition to a plethora of accolades throughout her career, Bird became the winningest player in WNBA history, surpassing Lindsay Whalen.

She is also a member of the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams and is the league’s all-time assist leader.

Now, in Connecticut, her name will always be remembered when July 28 rolls around.

