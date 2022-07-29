Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
NBA to Remove COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for 2022-2023 Season
NBA to Remove COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for 2022-2023 Season

Look: Stephen Curry’s Signature Celebration Will Be on ’NBA 2K’

NBA fans, get ready to see Stephen Curry’s “night-night” taunt a lot more.

As if seeing Curry torch defenses with his gifted three-point shooting was not enough, the popular NBA 2K video game will include his taunt when NBA2K23 is released on Sept. 9. Take a look.

The taunt of the reigning NBA Finals MVP, one that includes Curry putting his hands together and holding them to the side of his face to insinuate that he is putting the game to bed, became popular during Golden State’s recent run of winning a NBA title.

The eight-time All-Star has revolutionized the game of basketball with his unprecedented three-point shooting skills. From general pickup games, youth basketball to the college ranks, Curry’s skillset can be seen at all levels of the game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Daniels (15) moves the ball against OL Reign forward Veronica Latsko (24) during the second half at Lumen Field.
Play
Soccer

NC Courage Player Declines to Play in Team’s Pride Night Game

The Courage defender made the decision to not wear the team’s Pride jersey for Friday’s game.

By Wilton Jackson36 minutes ago
Alex Albon at French Grand Prix qualifying
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Albon on Hungarian GP, F1 Pressures, More

With summer break around the corner, the Williams driver broke down what to expect this weekend at the ‘driver circuits,’ his road trip plans and much more.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara, of the Miami Marlins, throws a pitch to the American League during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Betting

Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros, Rangers-Angels Plus-Money Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros and Rangers-Angels games.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago
Detailed view of UCLA Bruins logo at Pauley Pavilion.
College

Report: Under Armour Agrees to $67 Million Settlement With UCLA

The school filed the lawsuit two years ago after the sporting goods company terminated their contract prematurely.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

Manfred Responds to Senate Committee Inquiry Into MLB Antitrust Exemption

The MLB commissioner defended the exemption and its purpose in a 17-page letter released Friday.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts a pass as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) rushes during the first half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Ryan Kerrigan Announces Retirement With Commanders at 33

The four-time Pro Bowler is ending his NFL career in Washington where it all started.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
A basketball on a seat at Texas Tech’s basketball arena.
College Basketball

Texas Tech Players Sign Record NIL Deal for WBB

The Lady Raiders made women’s college athletics history Thursday after announcing a landmark deal with marketing agency Level 13.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago