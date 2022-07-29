Look: Stephen Curry’s Signature Celebration Will Be on ’NBA 2K’

NBA fans, get ready to see Stephen Curry’s “night-night” taunt a lot more.

As if seeing Curry torch defenses with his gifted three-point shooting was not enough, the popular NBA 2K video game will include his taunt when NBA2K23 is released on Sept. 9. Take a look.

The taunt of the reigning NBA Finals MVP, one that includes Curry putting his hands together and holding them to the side of his face to insinuate that he is putting the game to bed, became popular during Golden State’s recent run of winning a NBA title.

The eight-time All-Star has revolutionized the game of basketball with his unprecedented three-point shooting skills. From general pickup games, youth basketball to the college ranks, Curry’s skillset can be seen at all levels of the game.

