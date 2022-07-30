Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum Refuses to Let Campers Score on Him (Video)

Jayson Tatum made sure to let the kids at a local basketball camp near Boston know that he wasn’t going easy on them.

On Saturday, the Celtics star helped out at a camp in Foxborough and went up against some brave kids. In one video, the 24-year-old was defending a young player and gave him a few chances to shoot the ball. However, after a while, Tatum began blocking the shots. At the end of the countdown, he even took the ball and made a layup of his own.

The same kid tried his best to block the 6’8” superstar, but had no luck.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A few other kids had the chance to go up against Tatum. One young girl, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported, cried after missing her shot against the Celtics forward. Tatum made sure to turn her spirits around by putting his arm around her and checking in on her during the photo session.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during practice at Buffalo’s training camp.
NFL

Bills Camp Gets Heated After QB Josh Allen Was Bumped

A scuffle broke out after the star signal-caller was hit after the whistle.

By Zach Koons11 minutes ago
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball in a game vs. Minnesota.
NFL

Jerry Jones: Zeke Elliott ‘Has to Be the Focus’ in Run Game

Dallas leaned on both Elliott and Tony Pollard last season.

By Daniel Chavkin20 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.
Play
College Football

Report: DWI, Weapons Charges Dropped Against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith

The Aggies wide receiver avoided charges stemming from a July 20 arrest.

By Mike McDaniel22 minutes ago
Andy Murray reacts to a point during his second round match against John Isner at Wimbledon 2022.
Tennis

Murray Addresses Why He’s Donating 100% of His Prize Money

The three-time Grand Slam champion is playing at the Citi Open this week, and the tournament announced they would match his earnings for donation.

By Madison Williams38 minutes ago
Lehigh s Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.
Play
College Football

New Alabama Commit Young Trying to Flip Notre Dame’s Keeley

The Crimson Tide running back is hoping to get the edge rusher to come to Tuscaloosa.

By Wilton Jackson51 minutes ago
49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst raises his hands to pump up the crowd during a game.
Play
NFL

Shanahan: Hurst Likely Out for Season With Bicep Injury

The injury occurred during practice on Friday.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes, Chiefs Practice Wild Behind-the-Back Option (Video)

The Kansas City star pulled off an incredible pass that is must-watch TV.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Racing

Kyle Busch Open to Racing for Under ‘Market Value’ in 2023

The two-time NASCAR champion still doesn’t have a contract for next season.

By Associated Press1 hour ago