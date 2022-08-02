Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Mocks Russell Wilson’s ‘Let’s Ride’ Motto

Russell Wilson has produced a number of meme-worthy moments over the course of his career, but few have caught on like his recent “Broncos Country, let’s ride” video. 

So much so, that Keenan Allen won’t let his newest AFC West rival forget it. 

During a recent training camp workout, the Chargers wide receiver began walking around practice emulating Wilson’s infamous Broncos introduction video, with his own L.A. twist.  

“Bolt fam, let’s ride,” Allen repeated, laughing throughout.

Allen’s antics played upon a viral video of Wilson repeating his newest signature catchphrase. The clip became a hit on social media because the Broncos filmed multiple takes, resulting in their new quarterback somewhat awkwardly repeating “let’s ride” eight times while standing in front of a green screen.

Here’s a refresher on the source material from Wilson:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Allen isn’t the first member of the football community to take note of Wilson’s viral video. The FAU football team made their own spoof of the clip with a player repeating the catchphrase “Owl Nation, Let’s Fly!”

Thankfully, Wilson was a good sport about the follow-up version. 

“Pretty decent… just no smile next time,” he wrote in response to the FAU football team on Twitter. “And deeper slower “Barry White” Voice on the “Let’s”.”

Time will tell if Wilson has thoughts about Allen’s latest rendition.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his solo home run against the Mariners during the ninth inning of a game at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Three Things to Know Entering Trade Deadline Day

From the Soto sweepstakes to the Cubs’ All-Stars, here are some key story lines to follow on this eventful day in MLB.

By Matt Martell1 minute ago
Oakland Athletics’ Frankie Montas pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Play
Betting

Betting Impact: Yankees Acquire Frankie Montas

Betting analysis of the AL-leading Yankees acquiring one of the best arms on the market in Oakland’s Frankie Montas.

By Jennifer Piacenti15 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 7-8-9

Find out how to proceed through the early rounds of your fantasy football draft when picking from slots 7-9.

By Kyle Wood and Matt De Lima15 minutes ago
Josh Hader throws a pitch
Play
MLB

SI:AM | The MLB Trade Frenzy Got Started Early

And there’s still plenty of time before the deadline.

By Dan Gartland23 minutes ago
Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles during an interview with ESPN before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Play
College Football

Alabama Opens as No. 1 Recruiting Class of 2023

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia round out the top five to open the team recruiting ranking.

By John Garcia Jr.49 minutes ago
Erling Haaland and Man City are the Premier League favorites
Soccer

Man City’s Big Haaland Bet Risks Jolting a Successful System

Man City has won four of the last five Premier League titles, but its summer business indicates a desire to play a bit differently, which brings with it some uncertainty.

By Jonathan Wilson1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Kouliably have joined Chelsea
Soccer

Bad Beats, New Signings and an Uneven Summer Mark Chelsea’s Transition

The first full post-Roman Abramovich season is upon Chelsea, which has missed out on some desired signings and has the look of a power in need entering 2022-23.

By Jonathan Wilson1 hour ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games.
Play
NFL

Why Deshaun Watson Should Be Held Responsible by Us

The NFL aimed for a one-year suspension and lost, leaving the job of holding the Browns’ quarterback responsible to us.

By Michael Rosenberg1 hour ago