Chargers WR Keenan Allen Mocks Russell Wilson’s ‘Let’s Ride’ Motto

Russell Wilson has produced a number of meme-worthy moments over the course of his career, but few have caught on like his recent “Broncos Country, let’s ride” video.

So much so, that Keenan Allen won’t let his newest AFC West rival forget it.

During a recent training camp workout, the Chargers wide receiver began walking around practice emulating Wilson’s infamous Broncos introduction video, with his own L.A. twist.

“Bolt fam, let’s ride,” Allen repeated, laughing throughout.

Allen’s antics played upon a viral video of Wilson repeating his newest signature catchphrase. The clip became a hit on social media because the Broncos filmed multiple takes, resulting in their new quarterback somewhat awkwardly repeating “let’s ride” eight times while standing in front of a green screen.

Here’s a refresher on the source material from Wilson:

Allen isn’t the first member of the football community to take note of Wilson’s viral video. The FAU football team made their own spoof of the clip with a player repeating the catchphrase “Owl Nation, Let’s Fly!”

Thankfully, Wilson was a good sport about the follow-up version.

“Pretty decent… just no smile next time,” he wrote in response to the FAU football team on Twitter. “And deeper slower “Barry White” Voice on the “Let’s”.”

Time will tell if Wilson has thoughts about Allen’s latest rendition.

