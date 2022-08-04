Skip to main content
Pirates Fan Trolls Owner With ‘Sell the Team’ Shirt

In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates fans haven’t been happy with the team over the last few years as Pittsburgh has continued to rebuild while being one of the worst teams in the league. So, one fan decided to make sure his concerns were voiced with ownership.

When given an opportunity to take a picture with Pirates owner Bob Nutting, a fan had a shirt that said “Sell The Team,” making for a very awkward moment for Nutting.

Since Nutting bought the team in 2007, Pittsburgh has 12 losing seasons to just three playoff appearances, including no playoff series wins. However, the Pirates’ ineptitude predates Nutting, as the team only has four winning seasons total since 1992, which is also the year Barry Bonds left for the Giants in free agency.

So if there is any fanbase that has the right to feel impatient, it’s those Pittsburgh fans, especially since the other two teams in town, the Steelers and Penguins, are high-end organizations in their leagues.

It’s tough for fans to do something when they are upset with a team’s performance, but this fan tried his best to get the fan base’s message across.

