Angels Set Dubious Home Run Record in 8–7 Loss

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Shohei Ohtani did the incredible, and the Angels lost.

Such was the case once more on Thursday, as Los Angeles fell to the A’s at home, 8–7. This time, though, it wasn’t just Ohtani who was hung out to dry after a strong performance, but nearly the entire Angels lineup.

The team made some unceremonious history by hitting seven home runs—all solo shots—in a losing effort. That makes them the first team ever to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game, according to STATS. They’re also just the sixth team all-time to hit seven home runs in a game and still lose.

Ohtani, of course, played a key role with two of those seven home runs, giving him 24 on the year. He went 3-for-5 for the day after throwing 5 2/3 innings the previous night with seven strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed—also in a losing effort.

Other players to hit a home run for the Angels on Thursday were Kurt Suzuki, Taylor Ward, Jared Walsh, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak. Los Angeles took a 2–0 lead after two innings, but gave up six runs in the third and two more in the fourth, playing from behind most of the day.

The loss dropped the Angels to 44–61 on the year.

