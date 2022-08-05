Denzel Clarke, the No. 15 prospect for the Athletics organization, made professional baseball history this week.

The outfielder for the Lansing Lugnuts, the franchise’s High-A Minor League team, hit two inside-the-park home runs in back-to-back days. This is the first time in pro baseball history that this has been done.

Clarke’s first inside-the-park home run came on Tuesday during the Lugnuts’ game vs. West Michigan. The ball went deep in left field, and the outfielders couldn’t get a good grasp of the ball, which allowed Clarke to run all the way home. The opponents tried to throw him out at home, but the throw was late.

The two-run homer was the first inside-the-park home run for the team since 2018.

On Wednesday, the prospect followed his home run up by hitting a ball deep into right field. The ball bounced off the wall, making it more difficult for the outfielders to get ahold of it. Clarke circled the bases without anyone trying to get him out.

The fourth round pick from the 2021 MLB draft now has 12 home runs this season. He started his career at the A’s Single-A team, but was promoted to Lansing in June. This summer, he competed in the All-Star Futures Game.

