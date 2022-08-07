Lions Coach Dan Campbell Inspires Us With Another Intrepid Quote

Lions coach Dan Campbell is one of the most energetic and entertaining figures in the NFL today.

From his first day in Detroit, when he admonished opponents that his team would bite off their kneecaps, he has inspired us with his wit and wisdom.

It’s been more of the same since that introductory news conference. This offseason, Campbell said he’d be willing to give up an arm to win a Super Bowl with the Lions. He recently said, “it fuels our fire” when observers use the derogatory phrase “Same Old Lions.”

After all, who wouldn’t run through a wall for this guy?

Now, Campbell is lighting a fire under Lions fans. During the team’s fan fest at Ford Field on Saturday, which included a scrimmage in front of approximately 18,000 spectators, he went into motivational mode.

Campbell addressed fans and described a team hungry for success while warning opponents to expect the Lions’ best effort this season. (We think.)

“We are freakin’ starving. We are starving!” Campbell bellowed. “So the hyenas better get out of the way.”

All right, man.

