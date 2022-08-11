Albert Pujols Now One Home Run Shy of Impressive Barry Bonds Record

Albert Pujols will not catch Barry Bonds’ all-time home run record, as the Cardinals first baseman is set to retire this year, well short of the record. He currently sits in fifth place on the list, with an outside chance to pass Alex Rodriguez for fourth if he can get hot in the next two months.

However, he does have a chance to pass Bonds for a different record.

Pujols hit home run No. 687 on Wednesday off Austin Gomber, the first time Pujols has homered off him in his career. He has now homered off 448 different pitchers in his career, one shy of Bonds’ record 449.

Since Pujols spent the back half of his career in the American League, he could reach 450 different pitchers by facing primarily National League pitchers for the rest of the year.

So, as the future Hall-of-Famer finishes out his career, there is a more realistic record to watch than his bid to reach 700 home runs before the end of the year.

