Baseball broadcasts can get a little mundane, especially during the summer as some teams are just going through the motions in a lost season. On Wednesday, the Giants radio broadcast took a mundane game between San Francisco and Arizona as an educational moment.

In the fourth inning, Dave Flemming explained to legendary Giants broadcaster Jon Miller how to play Wordle and why the game is such a phenomenon. The game, which requires users to guess a five-letter word in six tries, has become a national hit over the past year.

However, Miller isn’t so impressed with the creator.

“Must’ve been an interesting guy,” he said sarcastically.

We don’t know whether Miller got the word right, but it doesn’t seem like the broadcaster became as infatuated with the game as his partner appears to be.

The Giants ultimately lost to the Diamondbacks 3–2 to fall to one game below .500, but San Francisco’s inconsistencies have made it more likely that we get broadcasting gold from the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

