Florida State Makes Embarrassing Mistake in Recruiting Letter

When college teams send out their recruiting letters, they usually make sure that everything is clean and correct. However, one team made a crucial spelling mistake.

Florida State’s offer letter to Lamont Green Jr. misspelled the very first word on the document. Instead of spelling the word official correctly, the document instead printed “offcial,” missing the first “i” in the word.

It’s certainly not a great look for any college to misspell a word on an official document, let alone one of the most important words of that document. Fortunately, the offer is still probably valid despite the fact that one of the words isn’t spelled correctly. In the end, this is likely little more than an embarrassing gaffe that the school can laugh at after a few days.

