Julie, Zach Ertz Announce Birth of First Child

Four months after Julie and Zach Ertz announced publicly that they were expecting their first child, the day has finally arrived: Baby Ertz is here.

Julie announced the birth of the couple’s son, Madden Matthews Ertz, on social media on Thursday. The child was born the morning of Aug. 11, weighing in at 8.2 pounds and 22 inches long. Zach also shared the photo on his Instagram account.

“One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved,” Zach wrote in an Instagram post. “Beyond grateful to be your Dad. Julie and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents.”

Zach is a three-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl LII back in 2018 as a member of the Eagles. He also holds the record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end with 116 catches in ’18. He’s currently entering his second season with the Cardinals.

Julie is a part of the U.S. women’s national team and was a member of the Chicago Red Stars for seven years until being traded to Angel City in December. She won a bronze medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and was a member of World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and ’19. Angel City recently said that the club does not expect Ertz to play this season. The two got engaged in 2016 and married in ’17.

