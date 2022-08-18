A group of kids had the opportunity to work out with Steelers running back Najee Harris and the rest of the team on Wednesday after coach Mike Tomlin invited them out to training camp.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer posted a video of Harris doing drills with the group of kids and shared the story of why Tomlin invited the kids in the first place.

“Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour,” Glazer tweeted. “A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting.

“Mike then spent the next few hours with the kids. Yesterday he invited the same group of kids, who all go to a local community center, to be his guest at practice.”

Tomlin coached the kids during the drills just as he would with his Steelers players. “Eyes up,” and ”There we go,” could be heard coming from Tomlin as the kids ran through drills after Harris.

The experience is definitely one those kids will remember for their whole lives.

