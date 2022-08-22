Rob Gronkowski’s retirement is going exactly as anyone might expect it would.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end not only made an appearance during the Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game, but he captained one of the teams and showed off his moves in the paint.

Gronkowski, who stands at 6'6", was being guarded by former Wake Forest wide receiver and contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor Matt James. Gronkowski drove right, spun and got James with a nasty pump fake that got him in the air, leading to an easy basket down low.

Some playful teasing at James’s expense ensued.

The four-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement on June 21. He first retired in 2019 after winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots but returned to the NFL to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay where they won Super Bowl LV.

This past season, he caught 89 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played. At 33 years old, he appears to have plenty more in the tank.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: How Tua Tagovailoa Became the NFL’s Most Polarizing Player