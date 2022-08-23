We Come in Full Praise of the Great Keith Hernandez and His Spot-On Analysis

1. Mets analyst Keith Hernandez hasn’t been on a roll like this since he starred in Seinfeld’s “The Boyfriend.”

Hernandez recently caused a big stir in Philadelphia when he revealed he asks SNY to give him time off when the Mets play the Phillies because he can’t stomach the way Philadelphia plays the game.

“I’ve expressed to the front office—not the Mets’ front office, our front office at SNY— that I hate doing Philly games, so I guess they gave me the series off. … They’re hot right now, I would like to see them. But as far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.”

A lot of people connected with the Phillies—broadcasters, producers, the Phillie Phanatic—mocked Hernandez.

There were Keith Hernandez graphics.

And the Phanatic carried around a Hernandez puppet.

There was only one problem. The Mets took three of four games from the Phillies over the weekend, and Philadelphia played so poorly its lowlights ended up being made into a 2-minute-and-20-second video set to The Benny Hill Show’s theme music.

After earning that TKO, Hernandez scored another win Tuesday morning while appearing on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio Show in New York.

While baseball broadcasts are now so analytics heavy and filled with so many farkakte stats, Hernandez spoke for many of us old-timers who don’t give a flying fruit pop about exit velocity while telling a story about Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil and new manager Buck Showalter.

“[Play-by-play guy] Gary [Cohen] has to say, ‘Exit velocity, 108 miles an hour,’” said an annoyed Hernandez. “I could care less. I know when someone hits the dog out of the ball. I don’t care what kind of miles per hour it is. But Jeff kind of told the analytics people, which were so much in control last year, which Buck has put in their proper place, which is a tool for the manager. They bring a lot of information. A lot of it’s too much. A lot of it is very very helpful and pertinent.

They were always last year, ‘Your exit velocity is down.’ A guy came up to him a couple of times and said, ‘On that base hit, your exit velocity wasn’t very good,’ and Jeff goes, ‘I don’t care about exit velocity. What was the result? I got a base hit.’ I LOVE that!”

It used to be the case that analytics-heavy telecasts were alternative broadcasts. Now, baseball broadcasts have gone so all-in on analytics that we need alternate telecasts that don’t mention analytics at all.

And Keith Hernandez should be in the booth for those broadcasts.

2. If you've listened to the SI Media Podcast, over the past few weeks, you've heard me ask many times, "What will happen in bars and restaurants during Thursday Night Football now that the game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime?”

Well, that problem was solved today. DirecTV and Amazon announced a multiyear agreement to offer Thursday Night Football to more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges and several other key venues nationwide.

3. It’s been a while since a video went viral so fast and then becomes tired and played out as this one from the stands at last night’s Mets-Yankees game during which one fan used his hot dog as a straw for his beer.

4. I was done with fantasy football many years ago, but every year at this time, I enjoy Kyle Brandt’s Fantasy Name Generator bit.

5. I know athletes live a totally different life than normal people, because they make loads of money and have to deal with fame and people constantly bothering them, but it’s important to remember that all it takes is one little wave to make a kid’s day.

6. While Ronald Acuña Jr. did a nice job of being kid-friendly in that video above, Heat star Tyler Herro went with the complete opposite approach while going one-on-one with a youngster on the court.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I got some emails and tweets from people who really enjoyed the old CBS NFL Today intro that I posted in this space yesterday. Here’s how the old NBC pregame show looked in the early 1980s.

