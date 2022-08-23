It’s confirmed: Tom Brady was, in fact, not a contestant on the TV show The Masked Singer while away from Buccaneers training camp. The quarterback dismissed the hilarious theory on Monday via Twitter.

“Wasn’t on the masked singer last week,” he said on Twitter. “Was wearing a mask though.”

Brady quote-tweeted his underwear brand’s Twitter account when it posted a video of a man popping wheelies on a motorcycle wearing nothing but underwear, a helmet and gloves. It could be more likely that he was the shirtless rider rather than a contestant on the popular television show.

The show is a singing competition with a twist where contestants are celebrities who face off against each other and appear in costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities. The conspiracy theory began to circulate this past week that Brady was competing since the timeline of filming synced up with his unexplained and long absence from training camp.

On Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Brady was expected to miss multiple days of training camp for a personal matter that was never disclosed, so people’s imaginations began to run wild. He returned to the team Monday and the reason for his absence is still unknown.

