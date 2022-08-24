Rex Ryan to Star in Season 34 of ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS

It has been six years since Rex Ryan last coached in the NFL, so he is now shifting gears to a different competition.

CBS announced Ryan will be a contestant on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. The current ESPN analyst will partner with Tim Mann, who Entertainment Weekly says is a probation officer and Ryan’s golf partner, to form a duo in Season 34.

Ryan isn’t the first person with an NFL connection to appear on game shows. Former running back DeAngelo Williams and tight end Gary Barnidge finished in fourth place on Season 32 of The Amazing Race, former running back Ricky Williams was a Big Brother contestant, and former head coach Jimmy Johnson once participated on Survivor.

Still, Ryan was known for his personality in the NFL, something he has brought to ESPN as an analyst. He was especially the star of Hard Knocks when the Jets appeared on the HBO show in 2010, the second year of Ryan’s tenure.

Therefore, he is an ideal candidate for a reality TV show, even if he isn’t known for his athletic ability that would come in handy on The Amazing Race.

