Tyreek Hill has never shied away from speaking his mind. During the offseason, the new Dolphins receiver discussed his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes and how the Chiefs did not incorporate him in the offense properly on his It Needed To Be Said podcast.

As he’s leaned into his outspoken personality, he three-time All-Pro receiver also revealed a new desire that requires a different level of physical composition. In a podcast with youtube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the six-time Pro Bowler said if he could fight any athlete in the boxing ring it would be Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“If we just being completely honest right here. … I just wanna go at the bully,” Hill said, per the podcast.

While there is no known public beef between Ramsey and Hill, the two have had conversations in the past in which the All-Pro cornerback said the reason Hill was elite in the NFL was because of his skills as a return specialist, not a wide receiver. In a 2018 meeting between the two in which Ramsey was still a member of the Jaguars, Hill only caught four passes. Then, in one of Ramsey’s final three games with the Jaguars in ’19, he made a tackle on Hill that left the receiver with a shoulder injury.

Hill and Ramsey have not faced each other since the cornerback was traded to the Rams. While a previous injury does not seem like a huge reason to challenge someone in the ring, it appears Hill would take the chance if given the opportunity.

