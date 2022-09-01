Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick

The Patriots released tight end Devin Asiasi as part of their cutdown to get to a 53-man roster, but it doesn’t seem as if Asiasi’s family is upset over that decision.

Dave Asiasi, Devin’s father, took to Twitter to thank head coach Bill Belichick for giving the tight end a chance in the NFL.

“Thank you for believing in my son and developing his game,” Asiasi wrote. “Forever indebted to you sir and the Patriots Organization. Alofa atu coach.”

New England drafted Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of UCLA. In his two years with the Patriots, Asiasi played in just 10 games, totaling just two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also dealt with injuries throughout his time with the Patriots.

After New England waived him, Asiasi was claimed by the Bengals on Thursday. He becomes the fourth tight end on Cincinnati’s roster joining Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox.

