Netflix Teases Johnny Manziel Documentary With Interview Clip

Netflix shocked sports fans by posting just a 10-second clip on Friday.

The clip only shows former Texas A&M and Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel sitting in a chair presumably about to be interviewed. There was zero speaking in the clip.

There is no information regarding what the documentary consists of or when it would be released. Netflix didn’t even try to provide fans with much information as the caption included one emoji: the pair of eyes.

This news comes shortly after former college football star Manti Te’o’s Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist proved successful on the streaming service. Now, it looks like Netflix plans to give another controversial football figure center stage to tell his story.

The now 29-year-old fled into the football spotlight during his freshman year at Texas A&M as he became the first freshman Heisman Trophy winner. He led the Aggies to an 11–2 record that year.

He was eventually drafted No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Browns. He played two seasons in Cleveland, only starting in eight of 14 game appearances.

“Johnny Football,” as he was often known as, was released by the Browns following the 2015 season and was not picked up by another team in ‘16. This was due in part to his off-the-field controversies that overshadowed his football career.

Following his first NFL season, Manziel was admitted to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic, where he spent over two months. After the Browns released him in 2016, Manziel faced a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend regarding domestic violence charges. The misdemeanor charge was dropped in late ‘17.

Manziel also was controversial on the field. In his rookie preseason, he flipped off his opponents, which earned him a $12,000 fine.

