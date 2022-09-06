YES Network Eulogizes Reporter Who Is Very Much Still Alive

YES Network, the flagship station of Yankees baseball telecasts, offered a somber remembrance of longtime New York media member Bob Trainor on Sunday.

Rumors of the reporter’s death circulated on social media over the weekend, and YES announcer Michael Kay eulogized Trainor as “part of the fabric of New York sports” during Sunday’s Yankees-Rays broadcast, according to the New York Post.

“Sad news, if you’ve ever been around a major league ballpark or any sporting events in New York—football, basketball, hockey—you saw Bob Trainor there,” Kay said, per the Post. “Forty-year fixture in all of the clubhouses. Our condolences go out to Bob’s family and friends. He was really part of the fabric of New York sports. He collected sound. The voices you heard on the radio, that could be the sound that Bob Trainor picked up. He passed away, and again our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Trainor is pictured below alongside Yankees legend Don Larsen.

As it turns out, Trainor is very much still alive.

WFAN and CBS Sports Radio reporter Mike Mancuso posted on Twitter that he spoke to Trainor on Monday.

“Friends, something didn’t feel right about the various reports of Bob’s passing, so I reached out and BOB called me this morning,” Mancuso tweeted. “HAPPY to say he’s alive and doing well. Bob is thankful for all the kind words.”

We’re happy to learn that the reports of Trainor’s death were greatly exaggerated.